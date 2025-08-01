Previous
Aphrodite's. Phalenopsis by kenpaneuro
Aphrodite's. Phalenopsis

The first day of August and the last month of summer (what a shame).
Nikon Z 7_2 Nikkor 24-200 4-6.3 VR
ISO 500 86mm f6.3 1/100s
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Kenneth Rose

@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
