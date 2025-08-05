Previous
Autumn fruit by kenpaneuro
42 / 365

Autumn fruit

Rubis ulmifolius (Elmleaf Blackberry).
iPhones 13 Pro 77mm f2.8 camera
ISO 32 12m f2.8 1/328s
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact