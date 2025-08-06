Sign up
Previous
43 / 365
Veronica
iPhone 13 Pro
ISO 50 57 nm f1.5 1/1196s
Finding it more difficult to shoot flowers after a very warm dry spring and summer.
Down to the minutiae.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
0
0
Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
43
photos
3
followers
3
following
11% complete
View this month »
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th August 2025 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
