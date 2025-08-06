Previous
Veronica by kenpaneuro
Veronica

iPhone 13 Pro
ISO 50 57 nm f1.5 1/1196s
Finding it more difficult to shoot flowers after a very warm dry spring and summer.
Down to the minutiae.
6th August 2025

Kenneth Rose

@kenpaneuro
Kenneth Rose

I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
Photo Details

