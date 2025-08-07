Previous
Rough Hawkbit by kenpaneuro
44 / 365

Rough Hawkbit

A perennial weed but it’s surprising how pretty weeds can be, it pays to get close in and personal to get the best.
Taken on quite a windy day so not as sharp as I would have liked.
Nikon Z7_2 Tamron 90mm macro lens
ISO200 f6.3 1/1000 s
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Kenneth Rose

@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
Photo Details

