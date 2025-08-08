Previous
Leila by kenpaneuro
45 / 365

Leila

My gorgeous granddaughter.
Nikon Z7_2 Tamron 90mm f2.8 lens.
ISO 640 f8 1/1000s bounce flash.
I tried to capture that classic David Bailey/ The Shrimp pose.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Kenneth Rose

I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
