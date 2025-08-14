Sign up
Previous
47 / 365
In the MOOD
Granddaughter and Daughter-in-law, just posing.
Nikon Z7_2 Tamron 9omm lens
ISO 1400 f8 1/1000s flash bounced off ceiling.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
47
photos
3
followers
4
following
12% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
7th August 2025 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
