In the MOOD by kenpaneuro
In the MOOD

Granddaughter and Daughter-in-law, just posing.
Nikon Z7_2 Tamron 9omm lens
ISO 1400 f8 1/1000s flash bounced off ceiling.
14th August 2025

Kenneth Rose

@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
Photo Details

