48 / 365
Nathan Growl
A great boy my grandson, I asked him to growl at the camera.
Nikon Z7ii Nikkor 24-200mm lens.
ISO200 151mm f5.6 1/800s, natural light.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
8th August 2025 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
