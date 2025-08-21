Previous
Nathan Growl by kenpaneuro
48 / 365

Nathan Growl

A great boy my grandson, I asked him to growl at the camera.
Nikon Z7ii Nikkor 24-200mm lens.
ISO200 151mm f5.6 1/800s, natural light.
21st August 2025

Kenneth Rose

@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
