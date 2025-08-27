Previous
Ivy-leaved Cyclamen by kenpaneuro
49 / 365

Ivy-leaved Cyclamen

This pretty little flower is growing wild in my garden.
Nikon Z7_2 Tamron 90mm.
ISO 200 f5 1/800s
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact