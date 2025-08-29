Previous
The eyes have it by kenpaneuro
50 / 365

The eyes have it

Eyes so lovely they just had to be photographed.
Nikon Z7ii Tamron 90mm lens.
ISO 1100 f8 1/100s soft flash bounced off white ceiling.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact