Previous
50 / 365
The eyes have it
Eyes so lovely they just had to be photographed.
Nikon Z7ii Tamron 90mm lens.
ISO 1100 f8 1/100s soft flash bounced off white ceiling.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
