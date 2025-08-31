Previous
Alvingham sunset by kenpaneuro
Alvingham sunset

This was from the archives. Taken when I first got my Nikon Z7ii. Nikkor 24-200 lens 105mm ISO 125 f6.3 1/40s
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
Photo Details

