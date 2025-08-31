Sign up
Previous
51 / 365
Alvingham sunset
This was from the archives. Taken when I first got my Nikon Z7ii. Nikkor 24-200 lens 105mm ISO 125 f6.3 1/40s
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
30th December 2024 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
