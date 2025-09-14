Previous
Its-Bitsy-Sleepy Spider by kenpaneuro
Its-Bitsy-Sleepy Spider

I saw this fellow asleep in my garden.
Nikon Z7_2 Tamron 90 mm lens manual focus.
ISO 160 f4.5 1/1600s hand held
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Kenneth Rose

@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
