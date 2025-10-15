Sign up
Previous
59 / 365
Flowers for Sandie
These were part of a bouquet.
Shot as a Still Life study.
Nikon Z7_2 Nikkor 24-200mm lens at 35mm.
ISO 100 f4.2 4/5s
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
15th October 2025 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
