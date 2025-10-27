Sign up
Previous
60 / 365
About to drop
Nathan just before he slid down the pole
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
60
photos
3
followers
5
following
16% complete
View this month »
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
8th August 2025 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nikon
,
lens
,
at
,
nikkor
,
iso200
,
f9
,
49mm
,
z7ii
,
24-200mm
,
1/80s
