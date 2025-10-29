Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
61 / 365
Red leaves in the sunset
Nikon Z7ii Nikkor 24-200mm at 75mm ISO25600 f14 1/15s
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
61
photos
3
followers
5
following
16% complete
View this month »
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
29th October 2025 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close