Cherry Red by kenpaneuro
Cherry Red

I have this Ornamental Cherry Tree in my garden.
I saw these colours and couldn't resist.
Nikon Z7ii Nikkor 24-200mm at 71mm ISO 100 f6 1/160s camera set to manual.
04/11/2025 at 1340.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful deep colour and sheen
November 5th, 2025  
