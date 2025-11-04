Sign up
Previous
62 / 365
Cherry Red
I have this Ornamental Cherry Tree in my garden.
I saw these colours and couldn't resist.
Nikon Z7ii Nikkor 24-200mm at 71mm ISO 100 f6 1/160s camera set to manual.
04/11/2025 at 1340.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful deep colour and sheen
November 5th, 2025
