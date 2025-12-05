Sign up
Previous
63 / 365
Cotoneaster Horizontalis
A touch of Autumn as we slip into Winter.
Nikon Z7ii Tamron 18-300mm at 51mm IS)400 f6.3 1/60s fill flash at 1/3 power.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
5th December 2025 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
