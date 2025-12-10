Sign up
64 / 365
Railings T Hawthorns Alvingham. Nikon Z7ii Tamron 18-300mm lens at 90mm ISO500 f20 1/100s
Some nice winter sun prompted me to get out in the village with my camera. These elegant railings just screamed monochrome to me.
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
Views
1
365
NIKON Z 7_2
10th December 2025 12:06pm
