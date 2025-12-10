Previous
Railings T Hawthorns Alvingham. Nikon Z7ii Tamron 18-300mm lens at 90mm ISO500 f20 1/100s by kenpaneuro
Railings T Hawthorns Alvingham. Nikon Z7ii Tamron 18-300mm lens at 90mm ISO500 f20 1/100s

Some nice winter sun prompted me to get out in the village with my camera. These elegant railings just screamed monochrome to me.
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
