New Arrival by kenpaneuro
65 / 365

New Arrival

This orchid bloomed a couple of days ago. I found the time to shoot it today.
Nikon Z7ii Tamron 90mm lens ISO 1800 f2.8 1/200s shielded fill flash held low.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Kenneth Rose

@kenpaneuro
Kenneth Rose
Photo Details

