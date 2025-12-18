Sign up
New Arrival
This orchid bloomed a couple of days ago. I found the time to shoot it today.
Nikon Z7ii Tamron 90mm lens ISO 1800 f2.8 1/200s shielded fill flash held low.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
