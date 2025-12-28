Previous
DSC_2649 by kenpaneuro
66 / 365

DSC_2649

Carrie. I shot this photo of my daughter and I tried it in monochrome and liked the result I hope.do.
Nikon Z7ii Tamron 90mm ISO 3200 f2.8 1/100 fill flash hand held.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact