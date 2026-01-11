Sign up
Previous
68 / 365
DSC_2660
This fine cock pheasant took refuge in my garden away from the trigger happy minions in the fields. Such a beautiful bird such proud appearance and rich plumage.
Shot with my Nikon Z7ii with a Tamron 18-300mm lens ISO 3566 325mm f6 1/250 hand held
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
68
photos
4
followers
7
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
11th January 2026 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
