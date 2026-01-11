Previous
DSC_2660 by kenpaneuro
68 / 365

DSC_2660

This fine cock pheasant took refuge in my garden away from the trigger happy minions in the fields. Such a beautiful bird such proud appearance and rich plumage.
Shot with my Nikon Z7ii with a Tamron 18-300mm lens ISO 3566 325mm f6 1/250 hand held




11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Kenneth Rose

@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
