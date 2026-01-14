Previous
Pots by kenpaneuro
Pots

I liked this random selection of pots.
Nikon Z8 Nikkor 24-200 f4-6.3
ISO 500 66mm f6 1/80s
playing with my new Z8 trying to get the hang.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
