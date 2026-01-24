Previous
Snowdrops by kenpaneuro
Snowdrops

These snowdrops are going in my garden. I always regard them as a herald of spring.
Looking forward to better weather and the world turns more photogenic.
Nikon Z8 Nikkor 24-70 f2.8mm S shot at 45mm ISO 64 f4.5 1/80 sec.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Kenneth Rose

@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
