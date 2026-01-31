Previous
My Orchid now in full bloom by kenpaneuro
My Orchid now in full bloom

Nikon Z8 Nikkor 24-70mm f2.8 ISO 64 f2;8 1/125 70mm handheld.
I love these beautiful plants which live on my windowsill.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Kenneth Rose

@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
