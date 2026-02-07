Previous
Droplet by kenpaneuro
Droplet

7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Kenneth Rose

@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
Kenneth Rose ace
Small water droplets had formed on the rose hips and had made an interesting silhouette.
Nikon Z8 24-70mm at 50 mm f2.8 1/5000 ISO Auto
February 7th, 2026  
