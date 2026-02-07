Sign up
73 / 365
Droplet
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
Kenneth Rose
ace
Small water droplets had formed on the rose hips and had made an interesting silhouette.
Nikon Z8 24-70mm at 50 mm f2.8 1/5000 ISO Auto
February 7th, 2026
Nikon Z8 24-70mm at 50 mm f2.8 1/5000 ISO Auto