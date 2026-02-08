Previous
Daffodils by kenpaneuro
Daffodils

Could Spring be on the way?
Nikon Z7ii Nikkor 70-200 f2.8 S ISO 125 80mm f2.8 1/30s.
Hand held (maybe should have used a tripod.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Kenneth Rose

@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
