Previous
Tables and Chairs by kenpaneuro
77 / 365

Tables and Chairs

The disrupted symmetry attracted me to this composition.
Photographed with my iphone 13 pro.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact