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Painted Fence Panels St Lucia by kenpaneuro
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Painted Fence Panels St Lucia

There was a lot of these panels depicting images of the Islands History. Our guide was rightfully proud of his homeland.
Nikon Z8 Nikkor 24-7-mm at 24mm ISO 64 1/40s
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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