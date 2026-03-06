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Fireship by kenpaneuro
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Fireship

Abstract of cruise ship in the North Atlantic
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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