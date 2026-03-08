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Home Sweet Home by kenpaneuro
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Home Sweet Home

Taken from a small boat in Dominica. Such a beautiful Island and lovely people.
Nikon Z8 Nikkor 24-70mm f2.8. ISO 220 f2.826mm 1/30s
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot
March 29th, 2026  
Kenneth Rose ace
Thanks Jo
March 29th, 2026  
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