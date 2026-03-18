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79 / 365
Somewhere over the
Just leaving harbour
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
79
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Photo Details
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1
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1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
18th March 2026 5:17pm
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Beverley
ace
beautiful capture... lovely colours
March 25th, 2026
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