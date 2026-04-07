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Black Elderflower by kenpaneuro
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Black Elderflower

So much nicer when the sun shines everything is blossoming including my Black Elderflower.
Soda Water Lime juice Elderflower and ice the best summer drink.
Nikon Z8 Nikkor 24-70mm f2.8 at 61mm ISO 64 f4.5 1/250s hand held
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
April 7th, 2026  
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