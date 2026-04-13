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94 / 365
Stocks
Walking in my village I thought this group of the Stocks, Notice Board, and relic from the Abbey looked so nice in the April sunshine.
Apple iPhone 13 Pro.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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365
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13th April 2026 10:53am
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