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Stocks by kenpaneuro
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Stocks

Walking in my village I thought this group of the Stocks, Notice Board, and relic from the Abbey looked so nice in the April sunshine.
Apple iPhone 13 Pro.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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