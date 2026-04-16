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Weeds can be beautiful by kenpaneuro
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Weeds can be beautiful

This little group of Daisy's and Dandelions so proud to be on show, such a pity most gardeners will pull the up and put in the bin.
Nikon Z7_2 Tamron 90mm Lens. ISO 100 f8 1/500s
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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