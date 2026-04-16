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94 / 365
Weeds can be beautiful
This little group of Daisy's and Dandelions so proud to be on show, such a pity most gardeners will pull the up and put in the bin.
Nikon Z7_2 Tamron 90mm Lens. ISO 100 f8 1/500s
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Kenneth Rose
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@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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Album
365
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NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
16th April 2026 12:34pm
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