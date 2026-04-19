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Siskiyou Lewisia by kenpaneuro
96 / 365

Siskiyou Lewisia

I have been waiting this little beauty to flower it never disappoints.
Nikon Z7_2 Tamron 90mm + 12.5 spacer ISO 64 f4.2 1//80s tripod
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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