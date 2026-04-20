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Sitting pretty by kenpaneuro
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Sitting pretty

The village made use of this bench changing into a flower box .
iPhone 13 pro
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fv!
April 20th, 2026  
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