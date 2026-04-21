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Magnolia
I was drawn to the vibrant colour of my Magnolia.
Nikon Z8 24-70 f2.8 S Lens ISO 64 52mm f5.6 1/160s
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
21st April 2026 2:10pm
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