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Magnolia by kenpaneuro
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Magnolia

I was drawn to the vibrant colour of my Magnolia.
Nikon Z8 24-70 f2.8 S Lens ISO 64 52mm f5.6 1/160s
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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