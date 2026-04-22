The Bells are Ringin&#039;

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99 / 365
The Bells are Ringin'
Wild Bluebells growing in my garden such a lovely hue.
Nikon Z8 Nikkor 70-200mm f2.8 ISO 64 135mm f2.8 1/1600s Tripod
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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Album
365
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
22nd April 2026 3:15pm
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