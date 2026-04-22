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Fall (Blosssom) in Spring by kenpaneuro
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Fall (Blosssom) in Spring

Too soon the beautiful Cherry blossom is on the ground, yet it still has a charm with it's delicate pink contrasting the Drey concrete.
Nikon Z8 Nikkor 70-200mm f2.8 ISO 64 85mm f2.8 1/1600s
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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