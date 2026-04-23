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Rose Reflected
I noticed this reflection of a vase of Roses in the conservatory door.
Taken with my iPhone 13 Pro.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
101
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd April 2026 3:13pm
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Beverley
ace
Soo beautiful...
April 23rd, 2026
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