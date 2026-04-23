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Rose Reflected by kenpaneuro
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Rose Reflected

I noticed this reflection of a vase of Roses in the conservatory door.
Taken with my iPhone 13 Pro.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
Soo beautiful...
April 23rd, 2026  
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