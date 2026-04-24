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102 / 365
Rosa Carla Linaeus 1753
I love the intricate folds of the petals and the colour is stunning. "Aint Nature Wonderful".
Nikon Z8 Nikkor 24-70 f2.8 S lens ISO 200 58mm f16 1/60s tripod, remote release.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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365
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
24th April 2026 9:14am
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~*~ Jo ~*~
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Beautifully captured
April 24th, 2026
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