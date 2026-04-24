Previous
Rosa Carla Linaeus 1753 by kenpaneuro
102 / 365

Rosa Carla Linaeus 1753

I love the intricate folds of the petals and the colour is stunning. "Aint Nature Wonderful".
Nikon Z8 Nikkor 24-70 f2.8 S lens ISO 200 58mm f16 1/60s tripod, remote release.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured
April 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact