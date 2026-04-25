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103 / 365
Abstract
It’s an abstract, but can you guess what it is?
Taken with my iPhone 13 Pro.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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Photo Details
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5
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2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
25th April 2026 2:38pm
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I have no idea! The brown makes me think of oil or baking. But no, I can't figure it out!
April 25th, 2026
Kenneth Rose
ace
Let’s see if anyone can make it out.
I will let you know tomorrow.
April 25th, 2026
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I will let you know tomorrow.