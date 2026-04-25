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Abstract by kenpaneuro
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Abstract

It’s an abstract, but can you guess what it is?
Taken with my iPhone 13 Pro.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I have no idea! The brown makes me think of oil or baking. But no, I can't figure it out!
April 25th, 2026  
Kenneth Rose ace
Let’s see if anyone can make it out.
I will let you know tomorrow.
April 25th, 2026  
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