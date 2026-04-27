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Silvergreen bryum moss by kenpaneuro
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Silvergreen bryum moss

I saw these growing in a pot and they reminded me of people gathering before an event.
Taken with my iPhone 13 pro.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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