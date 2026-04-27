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`whats the time by kenpaneuro
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`whats the time

Trying a different slant on an old subject. When I was a kid we would call these Dandelion Clocks hence my obscure title.
Nikon Z7_2 Tamron 90mm f2.8 ISO 64 f3.5 1/160s
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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