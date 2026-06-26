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135 / 365
Honeysuckle
This was taken a little earlier in the year, I was looking through my shots and thought this too good to be kept in my library.
Taken with my iphone 13.
26th June 2026
26th Jun 26
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Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th June 2026 9:36am
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