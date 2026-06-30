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135 / 365
Lilac Clematis
I like to get in close and investigate the minutiae.
This was taken with my iPhone
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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365
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30th June 2026 9:35am
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely details fv!
July 1st, 2026
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