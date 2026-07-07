Previous
Yellow Orchid by kenpaneuro
136 / 365

Yellow Orchid

I guess you know I love these exotic flowers. I found thgis one for sale in our local market.
The centre of the bloom is so beautiful I just had to get close.
Nikon Z8 Tamron 90mm f2.8 lens ISO 64 f8 1/160s handheld.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact