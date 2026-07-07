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Yellow Orchid
I guess you know I love these exotic flowers. I found thgis one for sale in our local market.
The centre of the bloom is so beautiful I just had to get close.
Nikon Z8 Tamron 90mm f2.8 lens ISO 64 f8 1/160s handheld.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Kenneth Rose
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@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
7th July 2026 8:03am
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