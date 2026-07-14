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Knapweed by kenpaneuro
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Knapweed

Here it is in full bloom
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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