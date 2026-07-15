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Big-head Knapweed by kenpaneuro
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Big-head Knapweed

This flower with an unfortunate name starts to bloom as a golden orb before bursting into a beautiful Yellow bloom.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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Beverley ace
the shapes, fluffy bits of this big head are soo beautiful... i look forward to seeing it as it turns yellow. fabulous photo & learning
July 18th, 2026  
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