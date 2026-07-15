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139 / 365
Big-head Knapweed
This flower with an unfortunate name starts to bloom as a golden orb before bursting into a beautiful Yellow bloom.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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Taken
15th July 2026 3:27pm
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Beverley
ace
the shapes, fluffy bits of this big head are soo beautiful... i look forward to seeing it as it turns yellow. fabulous photo & learning
July 18th, 2026
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