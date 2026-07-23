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IMG_2986knapweed by kenpaneuro
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IMG_2986knapweed

Here are the Knapweed as they morph into their summer dresses.
Shot with my iPhone 13 Pro
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
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