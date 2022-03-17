Previous
Vaccine by keramin
15 / 365

Vaccine

On my way to a store roday I heard some music. I found these guys. They were playing in front of the vaccine bus, maybe to get people to get that extra shot. Shot with my phone and edited in Snapseed with a grunge filter.
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Inga Johansson

@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
Photo Details

